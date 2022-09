More than €7.7 million is being invested to transform the seafront in Alicante.

Town planning councillor Adrián Santos said this encompasses ‘one of the strategic and most valued areas’ of the city, which nevertheless ‘does not have the minimum infrastructure and conditions to be used and enjoyed by the public’.

The area has become ‘dominated by cars’, putting off pedestrians from walking around there, he explained.

