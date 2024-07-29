Summer run

The 33rd El Campello Amanecer run takes place on Sunday, August 11.

The classic summer race on Playa de Muchavista is the longest-running event of its kind in Spain.

The seven-kilometre race takes place along the coast, starting at the Rincón de la Zofra (in the extreme south of Playa de Muchavista) until Tobago (at the far end of Playa de San Juan) and back.

This year’s event also features a beginners’ race of 4km, and children’s categories, which will take place on the asphalt in the Colegio Salesianos.

Coinciding with the high summer season, 50% of the entrants are traditionally Spanish nationals, who, year after year, enjoy taking their holidays to participate in the event.

The 7km and 4km races start at 08.00 and the children’s events at 09.30, with the prizegiving ceremony at 10.00.

Further information and registration are available online at www.grupobrotons.com

Registration is open until 23.59 on August 8, and costs €15.