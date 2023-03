The exhibition about the legacy of the Qin and Han dynasties in China will cover over 1,100 square metres at the Alicante museum of archaeology (MARQ) from March 28.

More than 150 pieces, including nine soldiers and a horse from the world-famous Terracotta Army of Xi’an – the most allowed to leave the country – will occupy the building’s three temporary exhibition halls and the Sala Noble of the library.

