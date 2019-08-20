Drivers against AP7 ‘token’ toll

A toll gate on the AP-7 motorway

THE POSSIBILITY that the government is toying with the idea of establishing a nominal toll rate for the motorways that are meant to be toll-free from January 1, 2020, has annoyed regular users of the motorway and truck drivers.
In the Valencia region, this would affect the Alicante to Castellon motorway as well as the Alicante by-pass.

