Benidorm inaugurates ‘Les Nits del Castell’, which this year will feature 14 qualified artisans.

From Monday to Thursday at 20.00 hours during July and August there will be craft workshops open to the public.

As from this Monday and like every summer, artisans, painters and cartoonists star in a new edition of ‘Les Nits del Castell’, an initiative of the department of commerce whose aim is to revitalize the town’s historic centre during the nights of the summer season, from 19.00 until 01.00. This activity includes craft workshops open to the public.

These workshops will be held throughout the months of July and August from Monday to Thursday from 20.00 hours and will be given by the artisans who have set up their stalls in the Plaza de La Senyoria. Each day one of the artisans will be in charge of the workshop.

In this edition of ‘Les Nits del Castell’, which will last until September 30, 14 qualified artisans with professional credentials will be taking part with craft stalls selling sterling silver and precious stone jewellery, costume jewellery, cold porcelain ornaments, pendants, handmade soaps, beads and handmade toys, among others. In addition to these, portrait artists, caricaturists and a silhouette artist will be located in the Plaza Castelar.

In addition, as a complement to this offer, as in previous years, Asmibe (Association of People with Disabilities of Benidorm and Region) has set up a stall where you can buy creations made by its members such as fans, bookbinding or leather goods.

