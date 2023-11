Crimes committed in San Fulgencio can now be reported directly to the local police, thus saving affected residents from having to travel to the nearest Guardia Civil station in Guardamar del Segura, announced mayor José María Ballester.

Having to make this eight-kilometre journey was not only difficult for residents, but also wasted precious time which could have been spent on the investigation, he noted.

