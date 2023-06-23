Answer to ‘Building on the Coast’ from Claire, Punta Prima

June 17

With regard to the above letter in the Costa News June 16-22

I agree 100% with those sentiments. The new style apartment blocks are just that blocks on top of blocks (Lego comes to mind). They appear to be built indiscriminately almost as if bullying the more traditional attractive Spanish homes by looming so close to them and blocking many attractive views

I feel they are changing the face of Spain into a character-less concrete jungle. They add nothing to the uniqueness of traditional and well loved Spanish properties
Such a shame!

Maggie
La Mata

