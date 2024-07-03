Pride in the police

Denia town hall has said it is ‘proud’ to announce the acquisition of new ‘hybrid’ vehicles for the local police force.

A council spokesman said this showed their ‘commitment to the environment’ and also ensures that ‘our officers have the best tools available’ to patrol the municipality.

“Thanks to this renovation, our officers will be better equipped to respond in an effective manner to the needs of all of the residents,” he said.

The local authority has not said at this stage how many hybrid cars they have acquired for the town’s police force.