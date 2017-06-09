The International Wine Contest Bucharest

The wine world has noticed that over the last 20 years there has been a persistent voice in the wilderness consistently championing the wines of Spain, stating quite forcefully that Spanish wines can be ranked amongst the best in the world. Hence my appointment on various wine judging panels here in Spain, and my subsequent elevation to status of international wine judge, sitting on the judging panels of competitions where wines from all over the world are presented.

This year I’ve come to the notice of the burghers of Romania’s International Wine Contest Bucharest and I was delighted to be invited to attend. It was a most memorable experience – so many different nationalities and cultures present, all with a common cause, and all getting on together famously. If only our political masters could take a leaf out of our book!

