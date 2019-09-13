Norwegians *would!

I once met some girls, or should I say, they once met me! Ok, it’s paraphrasing, but you know me, any opportunity to use a Beatles’ line, and I’m on it! So, what’s it all about, Alfie? (Yes, that’s Cilla, but come on they were all friends!)

Well, the aforementioned Norwegian girls was a group of 8 over for a week in Javea, enjoying the sunshine and I was informed that they *would love a Spanish Wine Tasting as well (the asterisk, in case the title is just too obscure!). This was my first Private Wine Tasting following my video presentation recently (youtu.be/8qyhmj4hnqu) and I wanted to impress!

Of course Spain produces so many great wines, it’s impossible to give a cross section of what can be found here – but I like to try to give tasters at least an idea of some of: the styles of wines, grape varieties, areas of production, flavours and aromas. It’s great fun and when paired with gourmet tapas, as this was, it’s so, so tasty!

