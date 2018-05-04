Monastrell from DO Jumilla

There’s a small, but increasingly significant cluster of Denominaciones de Origen down here in South East Spain.

Each has its own identity – its differing soils, climates, altitudes et al. However, like Facebook, there’s a certain amount of sharing going on, largely for the benefit of all – including the consumer!

Whilst one DO will major in a certain grape variety, one adjacent, will perhaps include that same grape in its list of approved varieties, whilst actually making more wines with another. And so on.

There is one variety that is common to all in the ‘group’, that’s DOs: Alicante, Yecla, Almansa, Bullas and Jumilla. Aficionados of the wines of this area will know straight away that I am referring here to Monastrell, of course!

