Harry and Meghan did not consult HM The Queen

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not consult the Queen or the Prince of Wales about the contents of their bombshell statement saying they plan to ‘step back’ as senior royals and divide their time between the UK and North America, it has emerged.

It is understood Harry and Meghan had just begun talks with the Queen and Charles about their future roles when they made their decision to go public.

The head of state and her son were only recently informed of the Sussexes intention to explore their public positions as members of the monarchy, and were not aware the statement was due to be issued.

The mood at Buckingham Palace is understood to be one of disappointment while the BBC has reported that senior royals have been ‘hurt’ by the announcement.

The sequence of events is likely to lead commentators to speculate whether a rift has developed at the heart of the monarchy.

Harry and Meghan said in their ground-breaking personal statement they will work to become ‘financially independent’, while continuing to ‘fully support’ the Queen. But Buckingham Palace warned the couple their decision to ‘step back’ from the royal family will be ‘complicated’ – read more on page 46.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper