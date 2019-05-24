Farage milk shake attacker charged

A MAN has been charged with common assault and criminal damage after throwing a milkshake at Nigel Farage.

The Brexit Party leader was left doused with the Five Guys banana and salted caramel drink while on a walkabout in Newcastle city centre on Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday, Northumbria Police said 32-year-old Paul Crowther has been charged with common assault and criminal damage following the incident.

The force said the criminal damage charge relates to a microphone that the politician was wearing at the time.

Crowther, of Holeyn Road, Throckley, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, will appear before magistrates in North Tyneside on June 18, police said.

