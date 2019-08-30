Ed Sheeran makes brain tumour girl’s dream come true

Undated handout photo taken from the Facebook page @sianssmile of teenager Sian Reeds, who has an inoperable brain tumour, who has ticked another dream off her bucket list when she met Ed Sheeran (left). PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Wednesday August 28, 2019. Sian, who was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomas (DIPG) after attending a routine eye appointment last year, met the star when she attended his concert in Leeds for her 16th birthday. See PA story SHOWBIZ BucketList. Photo credit should read: @sianssmile/Facebook/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

Star helps teenager with inoperable tumour tick one more dream off her bucket list.

A TEENAGER with an inoperable brain tumour ticked another dream off her bucket list when she met Ed Sheeran.
Sian Reeds, from Portsmouth, met the star when she attended his concert in Leeds for her 16th birthday.
She was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomas (DIPG) after attending a routine eye appointment last year.

