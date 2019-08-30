Ed Sheeran makes brain tumour girl’s dream come true
Star helps teenager with inoperable tumour tick one more dream off her bucket list.
A TEENAGER with an inoperable brain tumour ticked another dream off her bucket list when she met Ed Sheeran.
Sian Reeds, from Portsmouth, met the star when she attended his concert in Leeds for her 16th birthday.
She was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomas (DIPG) after attending a routine eye appointment last year.
