After six years of modernisation and safety works, the €150 million project on the line 9 rail connection from Alicante to Denia has finally been completed.

Regional president Ximo Puig attended the official reopening of the train service on Monday.

Denia mayor Vicent Grimalt said it was a very important day for the Marina Alta and Baixa as the train would improve connections between the two areas – and with Alicante city.

