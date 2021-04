The ministry for health and regional governments agreed last night that when all people aged 60 to 65 have been vaccinated with the AstraZeneca jab, they will move on to inoculate residents aged 66 to 69 with the ‘Oxford’ vaccine.

Citizens aged under 60 – and 70 and over – will receive other vaccines.

