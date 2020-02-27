Coronavirus case trickle in Spain

FOURTEEN new cases of Covid-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Spain this week – taking the tally to 16 since the outbreak began last month.
On Monday, 1,000 people including staff and guests at the H10 Costa Adeje hotel in Tenerife hotel were placed under quarantine at the establishment after an Italian guest tested positive for coronavirus.

