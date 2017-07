Giant cigarette butts and other waste items are planted on the beach in eye-opening anti-litter campaign

GIANT cigarette butts are being placed on Benalmádena’s beaches this summer, as part of a new town hall environmental awareness campaign encouraging people to keep the coast clean.

People heading down to the beach with their towels and cool-boxes will see oversized trash including huge cigarette butts sticking out of the sand, bottle-tops, ice-lolly sticks and sunflower seed shells, as part of the striking new initiative.