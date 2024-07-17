Viva la Virgen

Thousands of people flocked to the Costa Blanca’s coastal towns yesterday (July 16) for the Virgen del Carmen fiesta celebrations.

The Virgen del Carmen is the patron saint of mariners and fishermen, and as many of the towns and villages along the coast are fishing communities, the Virgen’s feast day is a much-anticipated event.

Torrevieja has a long fishing history, with fleets of boats from near and afar using the port and its facilities for processing and selling their bounty.

On July 16 however, tools are downed and the fishermen and townspeople pay homage to the Virgen in thanks for the protection she has afforded them the previous year and in the coming 12 months.