2025 national duathlon league kicks off in La Nucía

In February La Nucía city of sports will host the Spanish duathlon supersprint championships for the fifth consecutive year.

The championship will also be the first ranking event in the national club duathlon league. Once again, the Spanish triathlon federation (FETRI) has chosen the facilities at La Nucía to host this event, which attracts over 1,500 athletes every year.

The FETRI executive committee has approved part of the national competition calendar for the 2025 season.

February’s club supersprint championships features three categories: relays/pairs, clubs and clubs 2×2.

The event takes place on the weekend of February 22-23.

Once again, the exceptional facilities at La Nucía city of sports will act as a magnet for one of the most important competitions in the national duathlon calendar, bringing together more than 1,500 duathletes from all over Spain.

The start and finish point for all races will be at the Estadi Olímpic Camilo Cano.