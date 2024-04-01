Permission for bars at ‘plover’ beach

Just four days after Torrevieja town hall presented the exclusion zone set up at La Mata beach to protect any Kentish plovers which may choose to nest in the area, the regional environment department published a press release saying that beach bars can be installed after Easter because the protected birds are ‘progressively abandoning the site’.

Valencia stated that a report had been produced by wildlife experts, which found that although the beach has traditionally been considered a reproduction site for the plover, ‘this season its presence has not been detected’.

