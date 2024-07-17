Culture on a summer’s evening

The first performance in the 13th edition of the Ithaca Cultural Association’s Poetic Evening Concerts takes place on August 4. It will be, as always, a unique experience in ‘one of the most beautiful places on the Costa Blanca’.

For the event, the acclaimed soprano María José Martos, accompanied by the virtuoso guitarist Vicent Ballester, are set to ‘fascinate’ the audience.

As always there will be an exhibition of paintings, this time with original works by the Spanish artist Manuela Villanueva, and the profound poems of Germain Droogenbroodt, winner of the Fuente Vaqueros international poetry prize, and nominee for the 2017 Nobel Prize for Literature.

‘The first of the three poetic-musical nights will undoubtedly be an extraordinary event that no lover of culture will want to miss’ notes the foundation.

The evening’s music features compositions by Joaquín Rodrigo, Valentín Bielsa, Manuel de Falla, Federico García Lorca, Carlos Guatavino and Rafael Alberti, and Carlos Gardel.

The second Poetic Evening Concert takes place one week later on August 11 and features a quartet who will be performing works by Vivaldi and Piazzolla.

Bringing the season to a close on August 18 will be the duo of Yoko Kumazawa (violin) and Taro Kishimoto (flute and bouzouki).

Germain Droogenbroodt will give a brief poetry recital on all three evenings.

The events take place in the garden of the private house at Partida Monte Molar 78, Altea (La Olla).

Admission is €16 for one concert or €45 for all three, including snacks and drinks.

Reservations are taking place by telephone on 96 584 23 50, or email to elpoeta@point-editions.com