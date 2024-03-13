ITV chaos continues

A region-wide strike took place at ITV (MOT) motor vehicle inspection stations on Tuesday, as part of workers’ ongoing protests to demand the regional government follow through on its agreement to equalise pay throughout its network of testing centres.

Another day of industrial action across the Valencia region is planned for March 28, and workers in Alicante province, who are disproportionately affected by lower pay than their colleagues elsewhere, are also striking every Tuesday and Thursday until their demands are met.

