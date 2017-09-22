Valencia double-murderer was crime fiction writer

Police outside the apartment block where the officer was stabbed (Photo: EFE)

A MAN who was shot dead by police in Valencia last week after he fatally stabbed an officer is also believed to have murdered his flat mate. Investigators think that Pierre Danilo Larancuent had been following the plot of crime fiction which he wrote himself.

The tragedy began on Monday of last week when Larancuent, a 36-year-old Swedish national of Latin American origin, is believed to have killed Alberto Enrique Ferrer, a 42-year-old hairdresser with whom he was having a relationship. After stabbing him through the heart, Larancuent is thought to have cut up the body in the bath and disposed of the parts at different rubbish points in the city.

