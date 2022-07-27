Turtle nests at Guardamar beach

A loggerhead turtle laid 131 eggs at a beach in Guardamar on Tuesday – ‘the largest number of all the nests found on the shores of the Valencia region in recent years’, reported Torrevieja town hall biologist Juan Antonio Pujol.

The emergency protocol for nesting turtles was activated by beach cleaning staff early that morning at Playa les Ortigues, the closest beach to neighbouring La Mata.

The veterinary officers carried out a thorough examination of the turtle, finding that it was in good health.

