Turtle nests at Guardamar beach

0
285

A loggerhead turtle laid 131 eggs at a beach in Guardamar on Tuesday – ‘the largest number of all the nests found on the shores of the Valencia region in recent years’, reported Torrevieja town hall biologist Juan Antonio Pujol.

The emergency protocol for nesting turtles was activated by beach cleaning staff early that morning at Playa les Ortigues, the closest beach to neighbouring La Mata.

The veterinary officers carried out a thorough examination of the turtle, finding that it was in good health.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.