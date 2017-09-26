Surgery waiting lists grow longer

Wait times in both Málaga and Granada are above the regional average

WAITING lists for surgery in public hospitals in both Málaga and Granada have lengthened in the last 12 months, according to SAS, the Andalucía health service. New data released last Friday shows that patients in both provinces suffered waiting times for non-urgent surgery in excess of the average for the region.

In the year to June 30, the wait in Málaga averaged 72 days compared to 67 days in the previous year, while in Granada it was an average 88 days, compared with 74 days 12 months earlier.