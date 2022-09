The plan to continue scheduled surgical operations over the summer at Torrevieja hospital resulted in 1,401 procedures being carried out during July and August, 356 of which were urgent.

The decision was made to maintain this activity despite the increase in demand for emergency care at a time of year when the area is especially busy with tourists, noted the surgery block nursing coordinators, Héctor Cano and Eduardo Penalva.

