The Guardia Civil’s summer campaign for Alicante province – ‘Operación Verano 2022’ – was presented on Monday and will run until the end of August.

Government sub-delegate in Alicante, Araceli Poblador Pacheco said ‘specialist’ officers have been brought in from different areas of Spain to help out with their ‘safe tourism’ campaign.

