Recycling more waste water for farming

A total of €63 million will be provided by the regional government for infrastructure to allow more waste water to be recycled for farming in the south of Alicante province.

The announcement has come after the government published its long-term plan for water resources in Spain, which will see a gradual reduction in the amount of water transferred to the south east of the country from the Tajo River.

The Valencia government is challenging this modification with an appeal to the Supreme Court.

