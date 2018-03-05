Radar’s a fine little earner

THE 15 fixed radar speed traps in Málaga generate more in fines than those of any other province in Spain. Between January 1 and November 12 last year, 155,257 motorists were caught speeding and paid a total of over €5.8 million to Tráfico as a result.

The data came in a parliamentary answer last week and show that more drivers were fined in the province than in Madrid, Valencia or Sevilla. The Málaga motorists sanctioned account for almost nine per cent of the national total and 42 per cent of all speeding fines imposed in Andalucía.