Olive oil production to increase but yields still down

The government has predicted an improvement in olive oil production from the upcoming harvest following last year’s disastrous campaign which caused prices to rocket to records levels.

However, despite a 15% rise on the 2022 figures, the evaluation is still 34% down on the average for the last four years.

The olive oil forecast is published in tonnes – and the ministry for agriculture, fishing and food (MAPA) has given an estimate of 765,300 tonnes of ‘liquid gold’ for the 2023/2024 season, after receiving reports from farmers in all the olive growing regions in Spain, including Valencia.

