Power shocker

Electricity bills arrive with surcharge for past underpayments

Several customer bills seen by CDSN included the charge at amounts ranging from €7 to €23 (the charge is the line item titled 'Reg. coste comercialización')

ELECTRICITY bills landing in post boxes this week are carrying a surprise, and it’s not a pleasant one.

Power provider Endesa is clawing back underpayments made between April 2014 and December 2016. And the extra amount may not be trivial, especially for the most vulnerable users. Consumer group FACUA has warned that some homes could see their bill rise by as much as half the usual price.

The shock additional charge applies to all homes on the semi-regulated PVPC tariff during all or part of the 20 months in question.

