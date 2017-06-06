Police destroy 1,600 seized knock-off brand name goods

The items are just part of the total haul in Marbella so far this year

The bogus products before they were sent to the Casares rubbish and recycling plant for destruction

THE Marbella local police have sent 1,600 articles of knock-off brand name clothing, shoes, handbags and other items to the Casares rubbish and recycling plant for destruction. The material had been seized in police operations carried out his year against illegal vending along the town’s Paseo Marítimo and at Puerto Banús, said officials.

“This is only part of the total number of articles seized,” said public security councillor Javier Porcuna, noting that many other items remain in police storage because they are linked to ongoing cases and their destruction must be approved by a judge.

