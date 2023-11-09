Amnesty deal reached with Catalan separatists

The Socialist party (PSOE) and Catalan separatists Junts have reached an agreement over the amnesty law following marathon negotiations in Brussels.

The deal is set to allow Pedro Sánchez to return as Prime Minister, with an investiture debate likely to take place in Parliament next week.

The party of former Catalan president, Carles Puigdemont – Junts per Catalunya – was the missing piece in the jigsaw for Sr Sánchez, as he sought to rebuilt the support needed to take the reins once more in Madrid.

