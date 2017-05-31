Over 30,000 expected for Torremolinos pride event

The festivities kick off on Thursday and run all weekend

TORREMOLINOS’S third annual LGTBI pride event kicks off on Thursday, June 1, launching a four-day festival that local officials expect to be a repeat of last year’s successful edition, which attracted more than 30,000 people.

Centred around the ‘main event’ of Saturday’s pride parade, the weekend will include dozens of activities including concerts, exhibitions, workshops and even a ‘drag queen story hour’, with extravagantly deck-out drag queens reading children’s stories (1pm Saturday in Plaza Costa del Sol).