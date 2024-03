Villajoyosa council has declared three days of mourning for the death of three people in a high-rise apartment fire in the early hours of Monday morning.

The three dead are a woman, her son and her grandson, aged 5, who was found by firefighters hugging his dog.

Mayor of Villajoyosa, Marcos Zaragoza said it was an ‘enormous tragedy’ and the emergency services acted quickly but were unable to prevent the death of the family and their pet.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News