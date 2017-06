The cameras were removed last year due to work on overpasses

DRIVERS on the A-7 in the La Cala de Mijas area had better keep an eye on their speedometers after the Traffic Department (DGT) last week announced that the radar cameras in the zone would be back up and running this week.

The cameras were removed last year due to improvement works being carried out on the overpasses where they are installed. With the work now complete, the DGT said the cameras would be reinstalled and brought into service “immediately”.