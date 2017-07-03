Man posed as plainclothes cop to steal cars

'I'll park it for you', he told victims, then drove off with their vehicle

POLICE have arrested a man in Marbella who allegedly posed as a plainclothes policeman in order to steal two luxury 4×4 vehicles in the town. In both cases, he approached the victims claiming to be an officer and showing what appeared to be a police badge, said National Police officials last week.

He then made a show of checking the vehicle’s licence number and documentation before telling the owner he needed to ride with him or her to the police station to complete his inquiries. Once in the vicinity of the police station, he told the driver to stop and get out, and to wait by the entrance while he went to park the car within the station’s security perimeter.