The 19-year-old was arrested for blaze that scorched 5.9 hectares

THE Guardia Civil at the weekend arrested a young Russian man for allegedly causing a wildfire in the sierra outside Marbella and Ojén, when he became lost while hiking and decided to light a signal fire in the hope of helping rescuers find him.

The 19-year-old had called the 112 emergency line shortly before 9pm Saturday evening to report that he was lost, and, according to initial indications, later lit a fire to mark his position.