An enormous column of smoke could be seen from many parts of the south of Alicante province yesterday evening (Sunday) as a fire took hold in a warehouse complex on the industrial estate in Torrellano, close to Alicante-Elche airport.

A total of seven fire crews from stations around the area have been tackling the blaze.

There are no reports that air traffic has been affected by the fire.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News