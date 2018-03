Choppers could carry loads of up to 900 kilos of hashish

AN INTERNATIONAL drug trafficking gang that used specially adapted helicopters able to carry loads of up to 900 kilos to transport drugs between Morocco and Spain has been dismantled by the Guardia Civil.

The break-up of the gang, described by the force as “perfectly structured and hierarchal” saw 18 people arrested in an operation that started last year, after officers uncovered a Bo 105 helicopter hidden in a farm house in the Serranía de Ronda.