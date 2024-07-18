International improvisation

The Trovalia international festival of improvised and sung poetry takes place in Cartagena, Isla Plana and Mar de Cristal on August 1-3 respectively.

Artists from Chile, Colombia, Cuba and Puerto Rico will perform alongside national and local improvisers.

The annual festival is organised by the Cartagena Trovera José María Marín association in collaboration with Cartagena city hall and features artists performing a variety of forms improvised and sung poetry, including malagueñas troveras, cumbias, punto Cubano, punto Canario and seis fajardeño, amongst others.

All shows start at 22.00 and admission is free.