Health centres’ A&E care bolstered

The health centres – La Loma in Torrevieja and Pilar de la Horadada – have been assigned more doctors and nurses to improve the 24-hour emergency care they provide.

The strategic plan implemented by the regional health service over the last few months has prioritised creating new positions by hiring new specialists and actively seeking resources in order to provide better emergency care, reduce delays getting seen, and facilitate a better approach to patients, a spokesman assured.

