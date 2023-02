Residents of Orihuela Costa have published a programme of the bare minimum they expect from whatever council is formed following the municipal elections in May.

Around 300 members of the Cabo Roig and Lomas residents’ association (AVCRL), who actually live all over Orihuela Costa, have submitted numerous proposals to what they assure is, ‘a real reflection of the needs perceived by the neighbourhood’.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News