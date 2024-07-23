Getting crafty in Jávea port

The arts and crafts fair at Jávea port is a little different to other summer fairs as each stall has a real artisan selling only pieces made by the holder, thereby guaranteeing original quality products.

The fair took a short break during the Moors and Christians festivities, but is now back on the port promenade every evening from 19.30 to midnight, until September 1.

It offers ceramics, pyrography, jewellery, macramé, aluminium and wood work, crochet, fountains in artificial stone, gnomes and witches, papier-mâché figures, bowls and clocks made of wood with resin, funny cards and paintings made with pebbles from the beach, even watercolours and paintings. And since they are all true artisans, they can personalise their products, adapt them to your preference or take special orders.

The fair is one more reason to visit the port of Jávea, which already has so much to offer – the fish market, the modernist church of the Virgen de Loreto in the shape of a ship, shops and plenty of terraces to have a drink, lunch or dinner right by the shore.

You can get to the fair on the tourist train that runs between Arenal beach in Jávea and the old town, passing through the port.