An exhibition of clothes from the acclaimed Alicante fashion house Hannibal Laguna is taking place at Alicante provincial palace until September 15.

Specifically, the exhibition contains 35 ‘iconic’ outfits worn by the likes of Victoria Beckham, Demi Moore, the singer Rocío Jurado and the tennis player Garbiñe Muguruza.

