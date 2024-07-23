Call for toll-free AP-7

The provincial government has added its voice to the campaign to call for a toll-free AP-7 motorway in the south of Alicante province during the holiday season.

They noted that currently the ‘only remaining stretch of motorway that has to be paid for in the whole of the Valencia region is the one between Los Montesinos and Villamartín-La Zenia’.

Provincial vice-president Marina Sáez said the government should listen to the mayors from Orihuela, Torrevieja and Pilar and ‘extend the temporary suspension of payment’ to this section during the busy summer season.

She said the measure would help to take traffic off the saturated N-332, where large traffic jams build up in the Torrevieja area.