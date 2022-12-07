Funding for hospital road widening study

A new share of funding in the 2023 regional government budget will pay for a study into how to improve the capacity for traffic of the CV-95 between San Miguel de Salinas and Torrevieja.

Negotiated with the other parties in the coalition regional government by Unidas Podemos-Izquierda Unida (UP-IU) spokeswoman and regional deputy Estefania Blanes, the idea was proposed by IU Torrevieja.

This study includes the possibility of turning this section of the road into a dual carriageway, as it is so regularly congested with heavy traffic.

