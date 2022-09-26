Flooding tragedy hits Murcia

One person was killed and a ‘multitude’ of residents had to be rescued from their homes as a torrential downpour ‘completely flooded’ properties in Javalí Viejo – a village on the outskirts of Murcia city, according to the provincial fire brigade.

The deluge occurred in the early of hours of this morning, with the person’s body being located 300 metres from their home.

It appears that the flood water punched a hole in the wall of their house and they were ‘washed away’ by the torrent.

The force of the water dragged cars and furniture along the streets.

