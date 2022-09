A fire which broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning in a dry irrigation pool in Ciudad Quesada, Rojales – which is full of garden waste and plants – is still smouldering, although under control.

A spokesperson for the provincial fire brigade said their first actions had been to make sure it did not spread from the contained area, near the Consum supermarket and the CV-905 dual carriageway.

